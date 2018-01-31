SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'category management study on the consumer financial services industry'. A renowned player in the consumer financial services industry with a considerable number of business units spread across geographies was facing difficulties in categorizing their services into logical groups to competently allocate resources. The client was also looking at devising new strategies to tap procurement cost-reduction opportunities by organizing and centralizing procurement activities.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The rising market consolidation and technological advances are forcing prominent consumer financial services providers to stay relevant and updated with the current technologies."

In the financial services industry, prominent consumer financial service providers are looking at leveraging the use of category management solutions to gain adequate insights into the consumer buying patterns. Our category management experts offer solutions that help the financial sector clients to focus entirely on the service category and categorize the services based on the market trends.

The category management solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the consumer financial services provider to analyze the current market opportunities and enhance their marketing strategies which helped them meet the business requirements. Additionally, the solutions provided also helped the client to gain insights on the price trends and fluctuations for the services being rendered. Also, the client was able to identify savings to promote growth opportunities across their business units.

The category management solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Realign their marketing strategies and attract customers by providing a differentiated set of services

Streamline their procurement functions

