

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $0.11 billion, or $0.87 per share. This was lower than $0.12 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.95 billion. This was up from $1.92 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.11 Bln. vs. $0.12 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX