

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $122.14 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $88.61 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $408.22 million. This was up from $368.81 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $122.14 Mln. vs. $88.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $408.22 Mln vs. $368.81 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.7%



