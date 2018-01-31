

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $7.50 billion, or $0.96 per share. This was higher than $6.27 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $28.92 billion. This was up from $25.83 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.50 Bln. vs. $6.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $28.92 Bln vs. $25.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX