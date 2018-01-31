

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $4.27 billion, or $1.44 per share. This was up from $3.57 billion, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 50.4% to $12.98 billion. This was up from $8.63 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.27 Bln. vs. $3.57 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Revenue (Q4): $12.98 Bln vs. $8.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 50.4%



