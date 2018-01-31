

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $328 million, or $0.49 per share. This was up from $209 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.09 billion last year.



Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $328 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 53.1% -Revenue (Q3): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.41 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.175 - $1.205 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.64 Full year revenue guidance: $4.915 - $4.945 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX