SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply chain risk analysis study on the luxury products industry'. A renowned player in the luxury products market space wanted to gain enhanced visibility into the supply chain process and identify loopholes to improve the overall operational efficiency. The client was also looking at seeking ways to identify the key performance indicators in their supply chain process. Additionally, the luxury products manufacturer also wanted to increase product quality and save logistics costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006009/en/

Supply Chain Risk Analysis Study for a Leading Luxury Products Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Rapidly changing lifestyles and relentless growth in luxury shoppers, have provoked organizations in the luxury products manufacturing space to plan and optimize their range and prices to ensure the balanced growth for both local and international markets."

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The solutions offered by the supply chain risk analysis experts at SpendEdge helped the luxury products manufacturing client to devise a robust risk mitigation strategy through efficient utilization of resources. Moreover, our solutions assisted the client in reducing procurement costs while conforming to the procurement standards set forth by the company. Also, this enabled the luxury products manufacturer to evaluate the impact of the risks on their business.

The supply chain risk analysis solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce the cost and the time duration to deliver the products

Profile the risks based on the severity and develop ways to mitigate them

To know more, view the detailed supply chain risk analysis case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/luxury-products-supply-chain

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006009/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com