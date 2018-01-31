

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $266.9 million, or $1.19 per share. This was up from $248.0 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.84 billion. This was up from $2.80 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $266.9 Mln. vs. $248.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -Revenue (Q4): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



