

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $158 million, or $0.61 per share. This was up from $88 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.1% to $651.63 million. This was up from $458.71 million last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $158 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 74.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $651.63 Mln vs. $458.71 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.1%



