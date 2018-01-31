

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics have announced a multi-year strategic relationship agreement in various technology areas and across a range of mobile devices. The deal expands the companies' longstanding relationship as technology and business partners in the current year and beyond, through the transition to 5G.



Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm, stated: 'As Qualcomm continues to lead the world to 5G, the opportunities between our companies are growing and this agreement sets us both on a path for continued success.'



Separately, Qualcomm announced the company has expanded its global patent cross-license agreement with Samsung covering mobile devices and infrastructure equipment. The amended agreement is consistent with Qualcomm's global handset-level licensing practices. As part of the agreement, Samsung will be withdrawing its interventions in Qualcomm's appeal of the KFTC decision in the Seoul High Court.



