

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $109.87 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $111.46 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $215.62 million. This was up from $181.15 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



