

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $440 million, or $1.98 per share. This was up from $409 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $3.67 billion. This was up from $3.25 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $440 Mln. vs. $409 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.98 vs. $1.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.9%



