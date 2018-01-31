

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $248.50 million, or $1.66 per share. This was up from $217.52 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $777.86 million. This was up from $734.58 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $248.50 Mln. vs. $217.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -Revenue (Q4): $777.86 Mln vs. $734.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $670 - $680 Mln



