

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $643 million, or $1.63 per share. This was up from $589 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $5.42 billion. This was down from $5.96 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $643 Mln. vs. $589 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q4): $5.42 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX