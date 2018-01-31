

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $310.88 million, or $2.25 per share. This was up from $291.14 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $310.88 Mln. vs. $291.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.8% -EPS (Q4): $2.25 vs. $2.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.20 Full year EPS guidance: $8.73 - $9.13



