

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) announced an agreement to acquire STAT-Dx, a privately-held company developing the next generation of multiplex diagnostics for one-step, fully integrated molecular analysis of common syndromes using a system based on real-time PCR technology and QIAGEN chemistries. Subject to the successful completion of defined development activities by STAT-Dx, QIAGEN has agreed to acquire all shares of STAT-Dx for approximately $147 million in cash and additional payments of up to about $44 million based on the achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones.



QIAGEN also announced a new commitment to return $200 million to shareholders via open-market repurchases. Shares will be repurchased on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX