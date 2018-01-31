sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,94 Euro		-0,18
-0,66 %
WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QIAGEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,30
27,70
31.01.
26,89
27,03
31.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DX GROUP PLC
DX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DX GROUP PLC0,095-0,63 %
QIAGEN NV26,94-0,66 %