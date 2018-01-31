SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'spend analysis study on the financial services industry'. A well-known financial services firm with a considerable number of business units spread across economies was facing difficulties in evaluating their spending patterns. The client wanted to gain precise, timely, and complete visibility into the spending patterns to identify the potential ways to reduce maverick spend. Also, the client wanted to compare their spending patterns with that of the industry competitors and devise strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006069/en/

Spend Analysis Study for a Prominent Financial Services Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "A reliable spend analysis solution provides better insights into the spend data and helps businesses operating in various sectors to identify the potential saving opportunities seamlessly."

In the financial services sector, leading financial service providers are leveraging the use of spend analysis solutions as it provides better visibility into the business and helps them manage organizational spend. Additionally, it helps them quickly identify and categorize critical saving opportunities. Spend analysis solutions also offers insights on spend data and assists organizations in reducing their maverick spend.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The spend analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the financial services client to organize all the spend data from company's different systems and gain better visibility to accelerate the decision-making process. Moreover, our solutions enabled the client to thoroughly consolidate and analyze the spend data to lower costs and improve organizational efficiency. It also helped them in identifying the potential bottlenecks in terms of savings leak, prices vary, and purchasing overlaps.

This spend analysis solution offered benefits that helped the client to:

To monitor and update date to ensure adherence to the contract terms

Decrease procurement costs and improve efficiencies through advanced real-time data and analytics

To know more, view the complete spend analysis case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/financial-services-spend-analysis-01

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006069/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com