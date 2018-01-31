CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/18 -- - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX) (OMX: PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:
As a result of the exercise of stock options, as at January 31, 2018, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,275,568 common shares with voting rights.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of BlackPearl Resources Inc. under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on January 31, 2018.
Contacts:
John Festival
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (403) 215-8313
Don Cook
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (403) 215-8313
Robert Eriksson
Investor Relations Sweden
Tel.: +46 701-112615