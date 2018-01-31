US shares closed in positive territory on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, but forecast higher inflation this year, signalling a possible move on benchmark rates at its next meeting in March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, having been more than 250 points higher, slipped lower after the Fed announcement but rebounded slightly before the close to finish 72 points higher at 26,149. The S&P 500 was up 1.38% to 2,823 points and the Nasdaq rose 9 points to 7,411. The ...

