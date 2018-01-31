Marel hf. will publish its 2017 annual consolidated financial statements after market closing on February 7, 2018.



Investor meeting and webcast



On Thursday February 8, 2018, at 8:30 am (GMT), market participants are invited to an investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights.



The investor meeting will be held at the company's headquarters in Iceland. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am.



Please note that the meeting will also be webcast on www.marel.com/webcast.



Financial calendar



-- Annual General Meeting March 6, 2018 -- Q1 2018 results April 23, 2018 -- Q2 2018 results July 25, 2018 -- Q3 2018 results October 31, 2018 -- Q4 2018 results February 6, 2019



Investor relations



For further information, please contact Tinna Molphy via email tinna.molphy@marel.com.