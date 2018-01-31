

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $38.84 million, or $0.54 per share. This was higher than $17.08 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.8% to $213.69 million. This was up from $149.64 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $38.84 Mln. vs. $17.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 127.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 125.0% -Revenue (Q1): $213.69 Mln vs. $149.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $205 - $215 Mln



