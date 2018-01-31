

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $618 million, or $0.59 per share. This was higher than $601 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.61 billion. This was up from $2.40 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $618 Mln. vs. $601 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.57 - $2.61 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX