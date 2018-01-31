

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see January results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The index is expected to hold steady at a score of 51.5, above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia will release December numbers for building approvals, Q4 figures for import and export prices, and also see January results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG and the commodity index from the RBA.



Building approvals are expected to sink 7.6 percent on month and climb 11.5 percent on year after jumping 11.7 percent on month and 17.1 percent on year in November.



Import prices are tipped to rise 1.5 percent on quarter after sliding 1.6 percent in Q3. Export prices are called higher by 2.0 percent on quarter after falling 3.0 percent in the three months prior.



The manufacturing index had a score of 56.2 in December, while the commodity index sank 5.9 percent on year to a score of 129.4.



Hong Kong will provide December data for retail sales; in November, sales were up 6.9 percent on year.



Indonesia will release January numbers for consumer prices; in December, inflation was up 0.71 percent on month and 3.61 percent on year, while core CPI climbed 2.95 percent on year.



South Korea will see January figures for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.



Japan will see final January results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; the previous reading suggested a score of 54.4.



A number of other regional countries will see manufacturing PMI results from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia remain closed on Thursday for Federal Territory Day, and will re-open on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX