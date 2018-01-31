Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2018) - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (FSE: 08W2) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Mark Carruthers to provide in-house investor relations on a month-to-month basis with an effective date of November 1, 2017. Mark has 25 years of market experience including over eight years in investor relations and has provided marketing and support to other junior public companies. As consideration, the company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of $3,000 and intends to grant Mr. Carruthers 250,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of two years from date of granting at a price to be determined. These options are granted subject to the company's Stock Option Plan, and will have a vesting provision of 25% of the options upon the date of the grant, and 25% on the first business day of each of the subsequent three quarters. The options are subject to regulatory approval and the rules and regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Update on Peru

Westminster is awaiting approval of its revised NI 43-101 technical report on the copper-gold projects under evaluation for potential acquisition. Results from substantial historical drilling has returned copper and intervals of continuous mineralization. Additionally, areas of copper, gold and silver have been mapped at surface. The large-scale size of these targets has been reported in WMR News Release dated December 11, 2017.

About Westminster

Westminster is in the process of acquiring 100% interest in highly prospective copper properties in Southern Peru. The projects comprise a number of concessions totalling 36,225 hectares on the country's prolific coastal copper belt, source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. Peru is also the world's second largest copper producer by tonnage. Exploration drilling performed to date, through which both IOCG and Porphyry style mineralization have been identified; indicating potential economic viability for the development of the properties.

