

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $136 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $47 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $3.13 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $136 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 189.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 181.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $3.13 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX