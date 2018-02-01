Net Asset Value of $15.46 per unit as of December 31, 2017--

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."

Highlights

Net asset value at December 31, 2017 was $1,180.0 million, or $15.46 per unit, reflecting a net decrease in net assets of approximately $1,223.8 million, or $16.03 per common unit during the three months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in net asset value for AAA during the period was driven by capital distributions of $(1,182.7) million and a decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $(41.1) million.

On December 6, 2017, AAA announced a distribution of freely tradeable common shares of Athene to its unitholders. In total 22,965,061 Athene Shares were distributed to AAA unitholders. In addition, AAA Investments, L.P. distributed 12,531 shares to AAA Associates, its general partner, in satisfaction of the general partner's equity interest associated with the distribution. AAA Investments also retained 1,768,635 Athene shares as an estimate of the Investment Partnership's carried interest in connection with the distribution.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At December 31, 2017, AAA had net assets of $1,180.0 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2017 Gross Asset Value: Cash 0.2 Investment in Athene 1,354.0 Other(1) (174.2) Net Asset Value 1,180.0 Net Asset Value per Unit 15.46 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

(1) Includes Other Assets and Liabilities and General Partner Interest. General Partner interest is primarily comprised of unrealized carry receivable of $178.6 million at December 31, 2017.

Annual Report

AAA today published its Annual Report for 2017 which can be downloaded free of charge from its website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 27 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED

FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses (4,121 (5,089 EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (1,478 (2,592 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (5,599 (7,681 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA

INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on

investments 1,674,368 279,176 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized appreciation

of investment (1,252,302 476,994 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 422,066 756,170 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 416,467 748,489

Financial Schedule II AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per unit amounts) As of December 31, 2017 As of December 31, 2016 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. 1,183,105 3,100,641 Other assets 192 202 TOTAL ASSETS 1,183,297 3,100,843 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 353 439 Due to affiliates 2,902 2,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,255 3,267 NET ASSETS 1,180,042 3,097,576 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common units outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016) 1,621,541 1,621,541 Partners' capital distributions (2,876,962 (542,961 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,435,463 2,018,996 NET ASSETS 1,180,042 3,097,576 Net asset value per common unit 15.46 40.58 Market price per common unit 15.55 39.40

Financial Schedule III AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 EXPENSES: Management fees (3,369 (3,369 General and administrative expenses (753 (1,721 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (4,122 (5,090 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS: Net realized gains from

sales/dispositions on investments 1,675,282 279,316 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized

appreciation on investments (1,214,595 552,549 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 460,687 831,865 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 456,565 826,775

Financial Schedule IV AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands) As of December 31, 2017 As of December 31, 2016 ASSETS Investments: Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1) (cost of $428,894 and $1,178,689 at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively) 1,353,955 3,318,347 Cash and cash equivalents 150 2,174 Other assets 10,299 13,677 Due from affiliates 2,902 2,828 TOTAL ASSETS 1,367,306 3,337,026 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 336 374 Due to affiliates 107 295 Loan payable due to affiliates 4,500 4,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,943 4,669 NET ASSETS 1,362,363 3,332,357 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital(2) (1,419,796 1,006,763 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,782,159 2,325,594 NET ASSETS 1,362,363 3,332,357 (1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 26.6 million and 74.6 million shares of Athene Holding at a weighted average price of $50.84 and $44.49 per Athene share at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. (2) Partners' capital balance reflects contributions less life-to-date partners' capital distributions.

