Net Asset Value of $15.46 per unit as of December 31, 2017--
AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."
Highlights
- Net asset value at December 31, 2017 was $1,180.0 million, or $15.46 per unit, reflecting a net decrease in net assets of approximately $1,223.8 million, or $16.03 per common unit during the three months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in net asset value for AAA during the period was driven by capital distributions of $(1,182.7) million and a decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $(41.1) million.
- On December 6, 2017, AAA announced a distribution of freely tradeable common shares of Athene to its unitholders. In total 22,965,061 Athene Shares were distributed to AAA unitholders. In addition, AAA Investments, L.P. distributed 12,531 shares to AAA Associates, its general partner, in satisfaction of the general partner's equity interest associated with the distribution. AAA Investments also retained 1,768,635 Athene shares as an estimate of the Investment Partnership's carried interest in connection with the distribution.
Net Asset Value for AAA
At December 31, 2017, AAA had net assets of $1,180.0 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:
|(in millions, except per unit amounts)
|Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2017
|Gross Asset Value:
|Cash
|0.2
|Investment in Athene
|1,354.0
|Other(1)
|(174.2)
|Net Asset Value
|1,180.0
|Net Asset Value per Unit
|15.46
|Net Common Units Outstanding
|76,328,950
(1) Includes Other Assets and Liabilities and General Partner Interest. General Partner interest is primarily comprised of unrealized carry receivable of $178.6 million at December 31, 2017.
Annual Report
AAA today published its Annual Report for 2017 which can be downloaded free of charge from its website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.
Additional Information
A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.
About AAA
AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 27 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.
Financial Schedules Follow
|
Financial Schedule I
| AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2017
|2016
| NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED
FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.)
|Investment expenses
|(4,121
|(5,089
|EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,478
|(2,592
|NET INVESTMENT LOSS
|(5,599
|(7,681
| REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS
FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA
INVESTMENTS, L.P.)
| Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on
investments
|1,674,368
|279,176
| Net increase (decrease) in unrealized appreciation
of investment
|(1,252,302
|476,994
|NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS
|422,066
|756,170
| NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|416,467
|748,489
|
Financial Schedule II
|
AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
|As of December 31, 2017
|
As of December 31, 2016
|ASSETS
|Investment in AAA Investments, L.P.
|1,183,105
|3,100,641
|Other assets
|192
|202
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,183,297
|3,100,843
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|353
|439
|Due to affiliates
|2,902
|2,828
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,255
|3,267
|NET ASSETS
|1,180,042
|3,097,576
|NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:
|Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common units outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016)
|1,621,541
|1,621,541
|Partners' capital distributions
|(2,876,962
|(542,961
|Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations
|2,435,463
|2,018,996
|NET ASSETS
|1,180,042
|3,097,576
|Net asset value per common unit
|15.46
|40.58
|Market price per common unit
|15.55
|39.40
|
Financial Schedule III
|
AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
| For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2017
|2016
|EXPENSES:
|Management fees
|(3,369
|(3,369
|General and administrative expenses
|(753
|(1,721
|NET INVESTMENT LOSS
|(4,122
|(5,090
| REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS
FROM INVESTMENTS:
| Net realized gains from
sales/dispositions on investments
|1,675,282
|279,316
| Net increase (decrease) in unrealized
appreciation on investments
|(1,214,595
|552,549
|NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS
|460,687
|831,865
| NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|456,565
|826,775
|
Financial Schedule IV
|
AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
|As of December 31, 2017
|As of December 31, 2016
|ASSETS
|Investments:
| Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1)
(cost of $428,894 and $1,178,689 at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively)
|1,353,955
|3,318,347
|Cash and cash equivalents
|150
|2,174
|Other assets
|10,299
|13,677
|Due from affiliates
|2,902
|2,828
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,367,306
|3,337,026
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|336
|374
|Due to affiliates
|107
|295
|Loan payable due to affiliates
|4,500
|4,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,943
|4,669
|NET ASSETS
|1,362,363
|3,332,357
|NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:
|Partners' capital(2)
|(1,419,796
|1,006,763
|Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations
|2,782,159
|2,325,594
|NET ASSETS
|1,362,363
|3,332,357
|(1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 26.6 million and 74.6 million shares of Athene Holding at a weighted average price of $50.84 and $44.49 per Athene share at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
|(2) Partners' capital balance reflects contributions less life-to-date partners' capital distributions.
AP Alternative Assets, L.P.
