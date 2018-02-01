

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has fallen lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 80 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,480-point plateau and it's expected to bounce higher on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside after the FOMC left interest rates unchanged. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the oil companies were mitigated by support from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index shed 7.18 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 3,480.83 after trading between 3,454.73 and 3,495.45. The Shenzhen Component Index dropped 1.06 percent to end at 11,159.68.



Among the actives, Bank of China jumped 1.34 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 2.75 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.90 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.59 percent, China Life gained 0.87 percent, Ping An Insurance surged 2.32 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.80 percent, China Vanke spiked 3.30 percent, Gemdale climbed 1.82 percent, Jiangxi Copper advanced 1.72 percent and Zijin Mining soared 3.85 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing modestly higher.



The Dow added 72.50 points or 0.28 percent to 26,149.39, while the NASDAQ gained 9.00 points or 0.12 percent to 7,411.48 and the S&P 500 was up 1.38 points or 0.05 percent to 2,823.81.



The modestly higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The Fed's accompanying statement was slightly more hawkish, reinforcing expectations the central bank will raise rates at its next meeting in March.



In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in January. A separate report from the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales increased for the third straight month in December.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday as gasoline stockpiles fell by 2 million barrels, trimming recent inventory gains. March WTI oil gained 23 cents or 0.4 percent to settle at $64.73/bbl.



Closer to home, China will see January results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning. The index is expected to hold steady at a score of 51.5, above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX