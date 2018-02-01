

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said that it expects 2018 net earnings of about $685 million, or $3.88 per share, and EBITDA of approximately $1.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.04 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said, 'Our focus in 2018 remains on improving the fundamental drivers of our business: safety, quality, delivery and cost and we expect the performance momentum from 2017 to continue. We will continue to provide our employees with the support and resources they need to succeed. When our employees succeed, our customers succeed. When our customers succeed, U. S. Steel succeeds.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX