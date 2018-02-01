

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co. (RTN) is enhancing the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System under a $235 million modernization task order from the U.S. Army.



Announced by the Department of Defense on January 30, the system upgrades will be funded by the 14 nations that rely on Patriot for integrated air and missile defense. This is the first of five annual, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity task order awards with a total contract ceiling of more than $2.3 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX