

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) has received a $6.56 billion contract to continue managing the U.S. missile defense system intended to stop North Korean or Iranian intercontinental ballistic missiles, the U.S Defense Department said.



The contract announced extends Boeing's management role for six more years, through 2023, and brings its total contract to $12.6 billion. It includes overseeing the addition of 20 ground-based interceptors to the 44 already stationed in California and Alaska.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX