NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) plans to move its headquarters for the second time in less than four years, according to reports.



The reports noted that BNY Mellon will relocate its global corporate headquarters to 101 Barclay St. this summer. It will relocate workers from 225 Liberty St. to the renovated headquarters building within a year, bringing together its roughly 4,500 employees in lower Manhattan.



