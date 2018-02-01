

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Thursday after six days of losses, as the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 304.21 points or 1.32 percent to 23,402.50, just off a high of 23,403.03 earlier.



Shares of Fujifilm Holdings are gaining more than 14 percent after the company agreed to acquire Xerox and merge the U.S. company into its existing Fuji Xerox joint venture.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is higher by almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, while Canon is down 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, SoftBank Group's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining 4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing almost 4 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Hino Motors is gaining almost 9 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is rising more than 5 percent and Sumitomo Heavy Industries is advancing almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Fujitsu is losing more than 12 percent, Seiko Epson is declining more than 7 percent and Shinsei Bank is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, with a Manufacturing PMI score of 54.8. That's up from 54.0 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The Fed's accompanying statement was seen as slightly more hawkish, reinforcing expectations the central bank will raise rates at its next meeting in March.



The Dow rose 72.50 points or 0.3 percent to 26,149.39, the Nasdaq inched up 9.00 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.48 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,823.81.



The major European markets ended mixed on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday despite confirmation that U.S. oil stockpiles jumped last week. March WTI oil gained $0.23 or 0.4 percent to settle at $64.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX