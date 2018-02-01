Picosun Establishes a New Business Unit to Ensure the Best Customer Experience

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 1,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Picosun Group, a leading supplier of advanced industrial Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) thin film coating technology, has established a new business unit dedicated to customer experience. The goal of the new unit is to reinforce and streamline Picosun's service and support operations even further, to ensure always the highest level customer satisfaction and maximized uptime of PICOSUN' production ALD systems around the world.

In the last few years, Picosun has become the ALD technology provider of choice for the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and various other industries. This is manifested by the impressive 68 % increase in new orders in the calendar year 2017, compared to the previous calendar year, resulting in total value of 24,4 M€ (of new orders). The demand for the company's industrial ALD solutions is growing fast, and repeat sales of PICOSUN' P-series high throughput batch ALD tools and PICOPLATFORM' vacuum cluster systems underline the need for a strong, well-oiled service organization able to provide all-inclusive round-the-clock response around the globe, every day of the year.

To answer this demand, Picosun has strengthened its service and support division by several new hirings both in the Finnish headquarters and the subsidiaries in Europe, North America, and Asia. The contents of the service products are tailored for the needs of industrial customers, ranging from the PicoSupport' maintenance contracts with 24/7 services to PicoDevelopment' process consultancy, and PicoTraining' advanced training programs for the ALD tool operators. The new business unit will manage all of the company's service operations and products globally and collectively.

"At Picosun we place customer satisfaction above everything else. We already provide the best ALD tools that make our customers happy. Now, we want to solidify our customers' success and help them to utilize their ALD investment to the maximum with improved level of support, with comprehensive, versatile and customer-specifically optimized contents. At Picosun, only excellent quality services are delivered," summarizes Mr. Timo Malinen, the newly appointed Customer Experience Director of the Picosun Group and the leader of the new service business unit.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN' ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Europe, North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

