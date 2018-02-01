

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday, rebounding from sharp losses earlier this week, following the overnight gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected. Optimism about economic and corporate earnings growth also lifted investor sentiment.



The Australian market is rising following the positive cues from Wall Street. Higher commodity prices and some upbeat local economic data also boosted sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 41.20 points or 0.68 percent to 6,078.90, off a high of 6085.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 40.70 points or 0.66 percent to 6,187.20.



The major miners are higher. Fortescue Metals is rising more than 1 percent, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is up 0.4 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are advancing in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Santos is rising more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding 1 percent and Oil Search is up 0.3 percent as crude oil prices advanced overnight.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is losing 0.4 percent despite a rebound in gold prices overnight after three days of losses.



Wattle Health Australia has secured its first order from Macau, just a day after breaking into the Indian market. The infant formula maker's shares are gaining almost 5 percent.



Meanwhile, shares of Godfreys Group are falling more than 14 percent after the vacuum cleaner retailer reported weak sales for the Christmas period and also forecast a decline in underlying earnings for the first half of the year.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 58.7. That's up from 56.2 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that export prices in Australia were up 2.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017. That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 3.0 percent decline in the three months prior.



Import prices advanced 2.0 percent on quarter versus expectations for a gain of 1.5 percent following the 1.6 percent decline in the third quarter.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 20.0 percent on month in December - coming in at 16,891. That missed forecasts for a decline of 7.6 percent following the upwardly revised 12.6 percent spike in November.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar was lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.8060, down from US$0.8090 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is advancing after six days of losses, as the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 304.21 points or 1.32 percent to 23,402.50, just off a high of 23,403.03 earlier.



Shares of Fujifilm Holdings are gaining more than 14 percent after the company agreed to acquire Xerox and merge the U.S. company into its existing Fuji Xerox joint venture.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is higher by almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, while Canon is down 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, SoftBank Group's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining 4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing almost 4 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Hino Motors is gaining almost 9 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is rising more than 5 percent and Sumitomo Heavy Industries is advancing almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Fujitsu is losing more than 12 percent, Seiko Epson is declining more than 7 percent and Shinsei Bank is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, with a Manufacturing PMI score of 54.8. That's up from 54.0 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while New Zealand, Shanghai and Singapore are lower. The markets in Malaysia are closed on Thursday for Federal Territory Day.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The Fed's accompanying statement was seen as slightly more hawkish, reinforcing expectations the central bank will raise rates at its next meeting in March.



The Dow rose 72.50 points or 0.3 percent to 26,149.39, the Nasdaq inched up 9.00 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.48 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,823.81.



The major European markets ended mixed on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday despite confirmation that U.S. oil stockpiles jumped last week. March WTI oil gained $0.23 or 0.4 percent to settle at $64.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX