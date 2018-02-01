Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

TOKYO, Feb 1, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, today announced it will open a new office in Minato-ku, Tokyo in April 2018 to conduct R&D on advanced driver assistance (ADAS), automated driving, and connected vehicles. DENSO will transfer part of the R&D functions currently located in its head office in Aichi Prefecture and existing Tokyo office to the new facility and expand its workforce to improve R&D capabilities through the early 2020s.The new R&D office will not only develop advanced technologies, but also work with the head office to organize and lead the operations of DENSO's satellite R&D bases worldwide. Regional hubs will play a larger role in R&D as DENSO decentralizes development in 2018 to become more agile and expedite innovation. The new office will collaborate with universities, research institutes, startups, and other partners around the world to develop new technologies by leveraging the characteristics of each region, and will formulate and carry out business ideas to develop competitive products that better meet the needs of customers. These partnerships align with DENSO's widespread adoption of safety technologies that will play a critical role in the advancement of future mobility.DENSO continues its core mission to focus on developing technologies advancing safety and environmental sustainability and creating mobility that contributes to society and improves people's lives.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.