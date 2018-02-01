D-Link Introduces Superior Reliability with New Industrial Ethernet Switches

D-Link's new industrial-grade DIS-100G and DIS-200G Series Switches feature reliability and easy deployment.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today launched the DIS-100G Series Industrial Unmanaged Ethernet Switches and DIS-200G Series Layer 2 Gigabit Industrial Smart Managed Ethernet Switches. The DIS-100G and DIS-200G are ideal product portfolios that provide an affordable, reliable, and powerful Ethernet solution. With a wide range of operating temperatures, a fan-less design, and an IP30-rated metal enclosure, the switches were designed to be robust and withstand harsh environments. Dual power input ensures consistent power and operation, and alarm relay support allows for constant power supply monitoring and diagnostics. Their reliability and compliance with various industrial standards make the switches ideal for applications in city surveillance, ITS, and factory automation.

The compact DIS-100G Series Unmanaged Ethernet Switches include the DIS-100G-5W, DIS-100G-5SW, and PoE-ready DIS-100G-5PSW. The DIS-100G interfaces are equipped with 10/100/1000BASE-T ports, SFP port, and PoE to provide a wide selection of port densities and bandwidths. Installation is flexible, as the switches can be mounted on a DIN rail or on a wall using a wall plate. Plug-and-Play without setup and easy installation lower operation expenses.

The DIS-200G Series Layer 2 Gigabit Industrial Smart Managed Ethernet Switches integrate advanced management and security functions to provide a complete solution. Models DIS-200G-12S, DIS-200G-12SW, DIS-200G-12PS and DIS-200G-12PSW offer 8 PoE ports, 2 10/100/1000BASE-T ports, and 2 SFP ports. The switches support Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS), which provides a redundant network for faster recovery. Built-in 6 kV surge protection provides even more network reliability by protecting the device from sudden electrical surges. In addition to DIN rail and wall plate mounting options, the DIS-200G Series Switches can also be installed into a standard 19" rack. DIS-200G switches also feature a variety of easy deployment and flexible management options. In addition to the Smart Web GUI, the Auto Surveillance mode 2.0 provides a 3 step setup, dashboard, and health diagnostic for easy troubleshooting. Support for the D-Link Network Assistant (DNA) further simplifies installation and maintenance of multiple DIS-200G switches. For professional users, the industry-standard command line interface (CLI) offers a comprehensive management interface to accommodate a variety of complex industrial applications.

Availability

The DIS-100G Series Switches are currently available for purchase, and the DIS-200G Series Switches will be available for purchase in Q2, 2018 from D-Link's resellers and distributors. Please go to your local D-Link website for information on pricing.

