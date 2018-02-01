Pavegen and Siemens Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Feature UK Energy and Data Harvesting Technology in New Projects

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UK award-winning energy and data harvesting firm Pavegen has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens, a global engineering and technology leader, to bring its technology to smart city projects around the world.

Pavegen, a team of 30, produces an interactive flooring technology which converts the kinetic energy of footfall into off-grid electricity, data and rewards. Having delivered more than 200 installations around the world, the firm is looking to build on its portfolio of permanent installations which include transport hubs such as Heathrow and a leading Middle Eastern airport - launching this March, a park in Washington DC, schools in the US and UK, corporate HQs and sports facilities in cities including London, Rio and Seoul. The firm is headquartered in London, with a research and development team in Cambridge, the UK's tech hub.

Siemens, with 372,000 employees, is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, the company is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry.

Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and CEO, Pavegen says: "Pavegen is all about putting people at the heart of smart city infrastructure. Siemens has the skills, resources and network to help us deploy at scale in key locations such as transport hubs and new build developments."

Jenny Bofinger-Schuster, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Cities says: "This is an exciting opportunity to combine Siemens' engineering and project management skills with Pavegen's innovative technology which connects people directly to energy generation and data collection."

Working together, the team will initially be targeting airport infrastructure, mixed use developments, hospitals and looking to integrate Pavegen technology into local distributed energy grids.

The Pavegen surface consists of a series of interlocking triangles. As people walk across the patented system, the top surface moves vertically by between 5mm and 10mm. This downward force creates a rotation in the electro-magnetic generators below, which produces around 5 watts of continuous off-grid power for the duration of the footstep. The system also incorporates Low Power Bluetooth beacons which can reward users for their steps via apps.

About Pavegen

Pavegen is the global leader in harvesting energy and data from footfall. Its patented technology connects people to sustainability and smart cities, creating powerful experiences which convert footsteps into off-grid energy, rich data and rewards - the internet of beings.

Pavegen supplies both permanent installations and experiential activations which can power off-grid applications such as games, lighting, and environmental monitoring. With embedded Low-Power Bluetooth connectivity, the technology combines real-time footfall data with app-based analytics, to create powerful insights into the behaviours of people interacting with its systems.

Founded in 2009 by Laurence Kemball-Cook, Pavegen has delivered 200 projects in 30 countries, working with iconic brands including adidas, Coca-Cola, Google, Heathrow Airport, Shell and Westfield. Recent highlights including creating the world's first smart street with TFL in London's West End, and powering a new park near the Whitehouse in Washington DC.

