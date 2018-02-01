EVAN Group plc.: EVAN beruft neue Mitglieder in Führungsteam

EVAN beruft neue Mitglieder in Führungsteam

- Dr. Nicolai Gerstner ist neuer COO & Head of Asset Management - Josef Beissel übernimmt die Position des Head of Acquisition & Letting

Valletta, 01. Februar 2018: Die EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN A19L42) hat ihr Management personell neu aufgestellt. Dr. Nicolai Gerstner und Josef Beissel unterstützen seit Januar 2018 das Führungsteam rund um die Geschäftsführung.

Dr. Nicolai Gerstner (38) hat als neuer Chief Operating Officer (COO) und Head of Asset Management die Geschäftsbereiche Asset Management und Operations übernommen und ist für die Umsetzung der strategischen Entscheidungen der Unternehmensführung zuständig. Dr. Gerstner verfügt über mehr als 10 Jahre Berufserfahrung im Real Estate Asset Management, die er unter anderem bei argoneo (Morgan Stanley), Corpus Sireo und BEOS gesammelt hat. Zuletzt war er als CEO bei der Unimo Real Estate Asset AG tätig.

Dr. Michael Nave, CEO von EVAN, sagte: "Mit Herrn Dr. Gerstner haben wir einen versierten Experten und erfahrenen Manager für die Position des COO gefunden. Mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung im Bereich Asset Management, vor allem in Zusammenarbeit mit namhaften nationalen und internationalen Investoren, wird er starke Impulse setzen."

Dr. Nicolai Gerstner sagte: "Ich freue mich sehr auf meine Aufgabe bei EVAN und die neue berufliche Herausforderung in einem der wachstumsstärksten Segmente der Immobilienbranche. Als COO möchte ich zum weiteren Wachstum und Erfolg beitragen."

Mit Josef Beissel (53) als neuen Head of Acquisition & Letting, zuständig für das bundesweite Vermietungsgeschäft und die Akquisition neuer Objekte bei EVAN, ist das neue Managementteam vollständig. Beissel ist bereits seit mehr als 20 Jahren in verantwortlichen Positionen erfolgreich für die Entwicklung von Immobilien zuständig gewesen. Darüber hinaus bringt er über 10 Jahre Erfahrung in leitenden Funktionen aus Industrie und Handel mit.

Dr. Michael Nave sagte hierzu: "Herr Beissel verfügt über ein hervorragendes Netzwerk zu allen relevanten Marktteilnehmern, vor allem im Bereich Handel. Darüber hinaus hat er einen erfolgreichen Track Record bei Projektentwicklungen gemischt genutzter Wohn- und Geschäftshäuser deutschlandweit".

Die bisherige Head of Acquisition, Sabrina Militello und der ehemalige Head of Asset Management, Jörg Wagner haben das Unternehmen Ende 2017 verlassen. EVAN bedankt sich bei ihnen für die erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit.

Über die EVANGroup plc:

Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben.

Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller Anleger angelegt sind. Ein Beispiel ist hierfür das IMOTEX in Düsseldorf ( www.imotex.de), dem größten und bekanntesten Pronto Moda Center in Europa, mit einer Gesamtmietfläche von mehr als 55.000 Quadratmetern.

Kontakt für weitere Informationen:

Florian Brückner NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16 D-60594 Frankfurt am Main Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 55 Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19 E-mail: IR@evan-group.com

or the company website: www.evan-group.com

