LONDON, 2018-02-01 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Airship, a digital growth company, today announced the opening of its Indian subsidiary, Urban Airship India Private Limited. Headquartered in Gurgaon, the subsidiary will offer strategic resources throughout the region including account management, business development and technical support. Urban Airship will begin to rapidly build its team and continue to expand its international customer base.



There are around 300 million smartphone users in India, with that market expected to grow by an additional 176 million in the next five years, making it one of the fastest growing and largest markets in the world for mobile phone usage. With existing customers from large enterprises such as Paytm, Times Internet and Jet Airways, and several start-ups and small businesses, Urban Airship has actively worked with customers in the region since 2014.



With the new subsidiary and dedicated team on the ground, Urban Airship will be bringing its expertise and deep resources in digital customer engagement closer to businesses in the region. Forrester Research Inc., recently named Urban Airship a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2017," where Urban Airship earned the highest scored among all vendors for "Analytics Capabilities" and "Execution Scale" criteria, as well as the highest possible score for the Market Presence category based on its number of customers, revenue, and number of employees.



"India's appetite for mobile engagement is massive and growing at a scale few technology service providers are capable of supporting,"said Steve Sterba, SVP customer success at Urban Airship. "We have a number of customers in this burgeoning region that we continue to help better engage with their customers through apps, web notifications, mobile wallets, email, SMS, and other channels. We plan to expand our commitment to the market, adding more resources to our India offices over time."



