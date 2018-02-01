Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp. (TSX: VAN) (OTC: VGLDF) ("Vangold" or "the Company") has granted, subject to regulatory approval, incentive stock options to officers, directors, consultants and employees to acquire up to 2,600,000 common shares at $0.20 per share for a five year term, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan.

The Company also announces that it has received its Legal Identity Number (LEI): 549300C1VGZKX7N1GH74, and that the Company's shares are now actively listed on the Stuttgard Exchange: E35B.SG; the Munich Exchange: E35B.MU; and the Frankurt Exchange: E35B.F.

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company with nine mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mx mining district. Vangold is aggressively pursuing its production plans by bringing the historic El Pinguico mine back online. Having an acquisition focus, targeting advanced mineral properties and the pursuit of near production opportunities will continue to fuel our growth.

