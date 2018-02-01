

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent grew 39.1 percent to 14.80 billion yen from 10.63 billion yen in the prior-year period. Profit per share was 58.89 yen, up from 40.85 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period grew 6.6 percent to 21.72 billion yen from 20.38 billion yen in the same period last year.



Nine-month net sales decreased 0.5 percent to 231.45 billion yen from 232.58 billion yen in the same period last year.



For fiscal 2018, Casio Computer affirmed its outlook for attributable profit of 22.50 billion yen, net sales of 350.00 billion yen, operating profit of 34.00 billion yen, and basic earnings per share of 91.34 yen.



