BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) reported net income attributable to shareholders of 196.7 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 10.3% from prior year. Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share was 55.12 yen compared to 48.76 yen.



Net revenue was 1.12 trillion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 6.1% from the same period in the prior year.



