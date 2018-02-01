DBV Technologies: DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Press Release

Montrouge, France, February 1, 2018

DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today announced that members of its management team will present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences in February 2018:

Susanna Mesa, Chief Business Officer, will present at the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at 3:00pm EST.

Charles Ruban, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 11:00am EST.

A live webcast of the Company's presentations at the LEERINK and RBC conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations (http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/investor-relations). Replays of the presentation will also be available on DBV's website within 48 hours after the events.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com (http://www.dbv-technologies.com)

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com (mailto:susanna.mesa@dbv-technologies.com)

DBV Media Contact

Roberta Di Giorgio

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 917-612-2861

roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com (mailto:roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com)

