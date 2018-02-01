

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported that its loss attributable to the equity holders of the parent for the fourth-quarter 2017 was 384 million euros, compared to profit of 659 million euros in the previous year. Loss for the quarter was 0.07 euros, compared to earnings per share of 0.11 in the prior year. The latest-quarter result was adversely affected by approximately 0.13 euros per share due to re-measurement of deferred tax assets following the change in tax rates, primarily in the United States.



Non-IFRS earnings per share rose to 0.13 euros from 0.12 euros in the prior year.



Reported net sales were 6.65 billion euros, compared to 6.66 billion euros in the previous year. Non-IFRS net sales for the quarter were 6.67 billion euros, compared to 6.73 billion euros in the previous year.



On a constant currency basis, non-IFRS net sales for the quarter increased 5% and reported net sales increased 6%, with 2% growth in Nokia's Networks business and 80% growth in Nokia Technologies.



Nokia targets a non-IFRS earnings per share of 0.23 euros to 0.27 euros in full year 2018.



For the full-year 2020, the company expects earnings per share of 0.37 euros to 0.42 euros, strongly positive free cash flow, and a group-level, non-IFRS operating margin in the range of 12-16%. If it executes strategy well, the high-end of that operating margin range is certainly possible.



Nokia's Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.19 euros per share for 2017, compared to 0.17 euros per share paid in 2016.



Nokia's Board of Directors is committed to proposing a growing dividend, including for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX