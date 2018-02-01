

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent surged 162.7 percent to 156.06 billion yen from 59.41 billion yen last year. Earnings per share grew to 176.81 yen from 67.08 yen last year.



Operating profit rose to 138.03 billion yen from 62.16 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Consolidated net sales for the quarter surged 25 percent to 4.16 trillion yen from 3.33 trillion yen a year ago.



For the fiscal year 2017 ending on March 31, 2018, the company now forecasts attributable to owners of parent of 180 billion yen or 204 yen per share, consolidated ordinary profit of 300 billion yen, and net sales of 5.70 trillion yen.



Earlier, the company targeted attributable net income of 170 billion yen or 193 yen per share, consolidated ordinary profit of 300 billion yen, and net sales of 5.60 trillion yen.



In addition, the company's board of directors has decided to revise the forecasts for year-end dividend from retained earnings. The company intends to distribute a dividend of 30 yen per share at the end of the second half, or year-end.



This would bring the full-year dividend distribution amount to 60 yen per share, representing a consolidated dividend payout ratio of approximately 30 percent.



