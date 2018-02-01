

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 IFRS net income decreased 9% to 8.83 billion Swiss francs from last year's 9.73 billion francs, mostly due to impairments of goodwill and intangible assets.



Core earnings per share were 15.34 francs, compared to 14.53 francs a year ago. Core operating profit grew 3% from last year to 19.01 billion francs.



Group sales increased 5% at constant exchange rates and in Swiss francs to 53.30 billion francs from 50.58 billion francs a year ago.



Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 5% from last year to 41.2 billion francs, driven mainly by Ocrevus, Tecentriq, Perjeta and Alecensa.



Diagnostics Division sales grew 5%, primarily due to immunodiagnostics sales.



Further, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend increase to 8.30 francs per share, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on March 13.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, sales are expected to grow in the stable to low-single digit range and core earnings per share are targeted to grow high-single digit, both at constant exchange rates. Excluding the US tax reform impact, core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales.



Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX