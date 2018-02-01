

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, is scheduled to release its consumer confidence index for January at 1:45 am ET Thursday. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 2 from -3 in previous month.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc fell against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was worth 1.1574 against the euro, 1.3216 against the pound, 0.9331 against the greenback and 117.40 against the yen.



