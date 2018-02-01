

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in January, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, edged up to 52.1 in January from 52.0 in December. That was in line with economists' expectations.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output growth accelerated to a six-month high in January, underpinned by strong client demand and a faster rise in new orders.



Meanwhile, greater global demand for raw materials added pressure to supply chains with vendor performance deteriorating further.



Despite this, input cost and output charge inflation remained subdued in the context of the series history.



