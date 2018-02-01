Alejandro Reyes to Release His New Single Compass Via the Hana Road Music Group

ZURICH, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Compass has been selected for the Swiss Finals of the pan-European competition and entered into EUROVISION 2018

Chile-born Alejandro Reyes, the emerging star of the Swiss Pop music scene, releases his new single, Compass, with The Hana Road Music Group label on Friday 2nd February 2018. The single will be available on Spotify, iTunes and all major streaming platforms.

Performed by Alejandro and co-written with Christen Lars and Barker Laurell Jane, Compass has been entered into Eurovision 2018, and has thus far made its way to the Swiss Finals of the pan-European competition.

Blending upbeat pop, soulful grooves and Reyes's sincere and fervent lyrics, Compass truly showcases this young artist's multiple musical talents. Reflecting Alejandro's origins, the track features Latin influences with its rhythmic percussion fused with modern instruments and production techniques, creating a contemporary and unique sound.

Born in Qulquipé in 1992, Reyes lived in Chile and Canada before moving to Switzerland at the age of 10. Robbed of his left hand since birth and despite having grown up in a musical family, he never considered becoming a musician himself until, at 18 years old, a close friend gifted him a guitar. Little by little, Alejandro took interest in playing his guitar and even crafted a special glove equipped with a pick that enables him to strum the strings. Alejandro remains a self-taught musician.

He started his career singing in the streets and soon after, was spotted by major Swiss media outlets. In little time, Alejandro was performing in large-scale, prestigious events such as the Montreux Jazz Music in 2013; the Voice, aired on TF1 in France in 2014; at the Bern Stadium for a crowd of 80,000 in 2015; and even opened for late Johnny Halliday's concert at the Arena de Geneve. Equipped with only a guitar, one hand, a 'looper', and a genuine passion for music, Alejandro is able to move crowds and fill people's hearts with the sound of his voice.

Alejandro Reyes proves that we are all capable of achieving our greatest potential despite our differences or handicaps. Reyes is already regarded as an upcoming name in the Suisse Romande music scene, and with his ability to sing in French, English, and his mother tongue, Spanish, he is set to become a global superstar.