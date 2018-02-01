BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, January 30
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To: The FCA
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Date: 1 February 2018
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 August 2017
|To:
|31 January 2018
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|2,825,799ordinary shares of 1p each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|0 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|2,825,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006
6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014
1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014
1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014
2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 3 February 2015
2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 May 2015
10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 June 2015
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|118,768,000 (includes 52,000 shares in treasury)
|Name of contact:
|Ms S Beynsberger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 2639
SIGNED BY Signed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary, BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc
